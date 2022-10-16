First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 7%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.31 and last traded at $125.32. 9,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,107,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 16.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

