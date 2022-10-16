First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Up 3.2%

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 937,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 715,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 895,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 491,630 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

