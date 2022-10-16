FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Head to Head Survey

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.01% 12.30% 5.91% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.70 billion 2.16 $124.91 million $3.91 20.02 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

79.5% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FirstCash and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

FirstCash beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,081 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,656 stores in Mexico; 60 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 15 stores in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

