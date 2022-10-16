Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:FSR opened at $6.44 on Friday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $7,357,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 6,864.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

