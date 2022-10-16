Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Down 5.6%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 401,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,833,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$456.60 million and a P/E ratio of -47.86.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.