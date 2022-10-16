Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.35. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $20,097,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 516,988 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

