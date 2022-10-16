ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.23.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,476,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

