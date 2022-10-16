Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) vs. AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Head to Head Survey

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and AmeraMex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors $455.80 million 3.33 -$104.23 million ($2.82) -5.41 AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.25 $1.63 million N/A N/A

AmeraMex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors -42.80% -10.76% -2.12% AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and AmeraMex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus target price of $30.63, suggesting a potential upside of 100.56%. Given Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and managed 264 aviation assets, including 78 commercial aircraft and 186 engines. The Jefferson Terminal segment engages in the development of a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal in Beaumont, Texas; and ownership of various other assets for the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company also owns and leases offshore energy equipment and shipping containers. It serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks comprising airlines, offshore energy service providers, energy providers, and shipping lines. The company is externally managed by FIG LLC, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

