Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 30,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,783,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $161,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

