Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD opened at $1.27 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

