Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

TSE:FRU opened at C$15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.03 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

