Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.21 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

