Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.62 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

