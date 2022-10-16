Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.62 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

