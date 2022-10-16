Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.62 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
