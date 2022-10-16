Gary Kent Purchases 8,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Gary Kent acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.05 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,062.94).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47.

Baby Bunting Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

