Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTES opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.