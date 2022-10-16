GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 624.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 148,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading

