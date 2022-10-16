Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$32,000.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) Director Jamie Levy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,727,424.

Generation Mining Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

