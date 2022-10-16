Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$32,000.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) Director Jamie Levy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,727,424.
Generation Mining Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70.
About Generation Mining
