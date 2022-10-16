Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $528.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

