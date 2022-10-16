Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.08. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,921 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GENI. B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business's revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, August Capital Management VI L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports



Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

