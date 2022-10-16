Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Financial Contrast

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 38.42% 17.12% 15.37% Shiseido 7.68% 0.12% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genmab A/S and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 17.87 $478.57 million $8.96 41.16 Shiseido $9.43 billion 1.47 $386.20 million $1.68 20.71

Analyst Ratings

Genmab A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido. Shiseido is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genmab A/S and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiseido 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Shiseido on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

