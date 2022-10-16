Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

