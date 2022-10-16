Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Up 3.4%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 5,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

