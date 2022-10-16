Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Up 3.4%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 5,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.