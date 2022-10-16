Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 701,500 shares.The stock last traded at $65.53 and had previously closed at $66.35.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

