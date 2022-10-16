Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $7.52 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

