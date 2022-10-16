GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

