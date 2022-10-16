Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.85. Gold Fields shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 54,522 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

