Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.85. Gold Fields shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 54,522 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

