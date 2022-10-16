GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 16,100 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$19,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at C$43,320.

On Friday, September 16th, Herb Dhaliwal sold 10,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$11,900.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Herb Dhaliwal sold 7,800 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$10,140.00.

GOLD stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. GoldMining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

