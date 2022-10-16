Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.66. 115,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 157,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

