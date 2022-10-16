GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 48,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 864,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

