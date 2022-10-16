Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

