Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.39

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Gravitas Education Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

