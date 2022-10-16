Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 39,384 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.