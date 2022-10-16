Guggenheim Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Neutral

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

