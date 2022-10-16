Guggenheim Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Neutral

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

See Also

