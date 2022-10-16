Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.75

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.