Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.
Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 2.8 %
Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.63.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
