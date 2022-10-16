Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 2.8 %

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.63.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 EPS for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

