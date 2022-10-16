Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $47.63

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $49.73. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $2,212,401.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,287,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,750,264. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.