Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Hayward stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. Hayward has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

