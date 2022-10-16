HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $1.79 on Friday. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $9,039,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

