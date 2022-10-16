Head-To-Head Contrast: BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) versus Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.51% -59.78% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -26.71% -26.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.92) -3.02 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 162.52%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.21%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to investigate the mechanism of action of novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

