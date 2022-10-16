Head to Head Review: Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A U.S. Well Services -32.83% N/A -21.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.44 -$9.22 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $250.46 million 0.29 -$70.61 million ($9.28) -0.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Well Services.

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

U.S. Well Services has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

