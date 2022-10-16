Head-To-Head Survey: EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04% EQT N/A 9.80% 3.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 0.88 -$14.49 million N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 4.96 -$1.16 billion ($2.72) -15.12

Viking Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Energy Group and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 1 17 0 2.94

EQT has a consensus price target of $56.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

EQT beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

