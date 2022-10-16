HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HDELY shares. HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.96) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.88) to €41.00 ($41.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.1 %

HDELY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

