Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.19. 4,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

