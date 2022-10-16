Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.10

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James raised Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

