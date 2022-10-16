HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 183,663 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $515.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
