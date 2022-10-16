HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 183,663 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $515.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

