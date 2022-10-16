Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

About Höegh LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Further Reading

