Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
