Home Bancorp (HBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.