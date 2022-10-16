Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 6.6 %

HMPT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

