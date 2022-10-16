Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Gap Up to $54.87

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $58.00. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 3,737 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

