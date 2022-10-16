HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.48.

NYSE HUBS opened at $256.09 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

